Bridgeport, W.Va.-based physician Tracey Reilly, MD, has been charged with abusive sexual contact and simple assault, according to a Sept. 6 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Reilly, who is employed with Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va., allegedly touched another employee's breasts and buttocks with the intent of harassing and humiliating them, according to the report.