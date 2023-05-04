West Virginia named worst state for healthcare: Here's why

West Virginia was named the worst state for healthcare, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings released May 2.

U.S. News examined federal data sources to assess healthcare access, quality and public health outcomes in each state. Factors including health insurance enrollment, adult wellness visits, healthcare affordability and Medicare quality considered to scores.

West Virginia ranked 49th in care quality, 50th in public health and 32nd in healthcare access, leading to it being ranked 50th for healthcare overall.

Hawaii, the highest-ranking state for healthcare, earned the No. 1 spot for public health and healthcare access and ranked third in care quality.