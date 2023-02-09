West Tennessee Healthcare implements automated physician payment system

West Tennessee Healthcare in Jackson has partnered with Ludi and is now using the latter's physician payment automation system, DocTime.

West Tennessee providers can now track time worked through DocTime, a four-button mobile app, according to a Feb. 8 news release from Ludi. The app will also manage workflow approvals, check requests, compliance safeguards and payment information.

"Our decision to collaborate with Ludi is the result of careful evaluation of a recommendation from our friends at the Tennessee Hospital Association," Neal Rager, finance director at West Tennessee Medical, said in the release. "In that process, we learned about the ways in which Ludi eases the provider burden of time and work recording while aligning compensation, finance and compliance processes."