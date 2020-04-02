Washington orthopedic group pivots ASC to trauma procedures

Spokane, Wash.-based Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists implemented a series of changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Spokesman-Review reports.

What you should know:

1. NWOS changed practices at its three clinics, establishing same-day express visits for sprains, fractures and orthopedic emergencies. The clinic also has telemedicine options to see non-urgent patients.

2. The practice pivoted its ASC to accommodate emergency trauma operations from local hospitals. The patients are stabilized, go home overnight and return for the procedure the next day.

3. Elective procedures will remain delayed at the practice until May 18 at the earliest.

