Washington college receives $140K grant for 1st surgical technician program in region

Clark College, based in Vancouver, Wash., received a $141,260 grant to create the first surgical technician program in the Southwest Washington region, according to a July 15 report from The Columbian.

The grant allows the college to acquire necessary program materials, set up suitable classroom space and eventually hire a program director who will work with current staff.

The program will offer a two-year Associate of Applied Technology degree in surgical technology, with the overall goal of bringing additional specialized healthcare workers to the local community, according to the report.

The grant was proposed through a partnership between PeaceHealth, a Vancouver, Wash.-based nonprofit health system, and the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. It is funded by a hospital education and employment training grant, which is managed by the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.