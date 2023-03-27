Walmart Health: 7 updates in 60 days

Here are seven updates on Walmart Health reported by Becker's since Feb. 7.

1. Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are entering the clinical trials business — and the retail disruptors may have the upper hand. More details here.

2. Walmart Health said it will open 28 new Walmart Health centers by the first quarter of 2024. The retailer will open 10 locations in Dallas, locations in Houston, six in Phoenix and four in Kansas City, Mo.

3. Walmart and managed care company CareSource formed a three-year partnership aiming to address racial disparities and health inequities. Beginning in Ohio, the partnership will focus on cardiometabolic conditions. In Georgia, the collaboration will work on reducing disparities in maternal health.

4. Walmart Health made two updates to its leadership team: Brian Setzer will serve as its new executive vice president and Brody McConnell was named its new director of innovations.

5. Sharmila Makhija, MD, was appointed the inaugural dean and CEO of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, a medical degree program founded by its namesake Walmart heir.

6. Two people filed suit against Walmart and three pharmaceutical companies over the sale of eye drops the CDC has linked to one death and five cases of blindness.

7. RightMove, a virtual physical therapy company that spun off of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, named former Walmart Health leader Marcus Osborne as CEO.