Walmart Health moves: 5 updates in 60 days

Here are five updates on Walmart's healthcare efforts reported by Becker's since Aug. 9:

1. Claude Pirtle, MD, the chief medical informatics officer of Walmart Health & Wellness, said he has been able to quickly implement technology that makes more for a seamless patient experience since starting at the retail giant in October. Here are the executive's thoughts on the healthcare "startup."

2. Walmart reportedly is interested in purchasing majority ownership in ChenMed, a chain of primary care clinics. Here are four things to know about the physician group.

3. Walmart may have become a less attractive workplace for some employees after restructuring pay for hourly employees. The company changed its compensation model to pay the lowest possible hourly wage for new hires in July, meaning some current new employees are making less than they would have if they were hired earlier this year.

4. Reuters reported that Walmart allegedly urged its leaders to ask some of the company's 16,000 pharmacists to voluntarily reduce their working hours. Walmart confirmed to the news service that it was reducing the amount of hours offered to some pharmacists. However, in a statement shared with Becker's, the company refuted the other claims, saying it is "not decreasing starting pay … [and] are not reducing pharmacy staffing or hours."

5. Walmart pharmacists now provide testing and treatment services for strep throat, flu and COVID-19 in 12 states.