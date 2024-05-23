Walmart Health begins layoffs: 3 things to know

Walmart Health Virtual Care is laying off 74 employees at its corporate headquarters in Phoenix.

Three things to know:

1. On May 14, Walmart said it would lay off hundreds of corporate employees and require a majority of its remote workers to relocate to its headquarters in Bentonville, Ark., or the San Francisco Bay and New York City areas.

2. In April, Walmart Health announced that it is closing all 51 of its health centers across five states and shutting down its Walmart Health Virtual Care services.

3. The decision to close its health clinics and virtual care services is due to the "challenging reimbursement environment" and rising operating costs, which have resulted in a lack of profitability.

