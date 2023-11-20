Walmart expands healthcare footprint: 7 updates in 60 days

Here are seven updates on Walmart's healthcare division reported by Becker's since Oct. 3:

1. Walmart's CEO, Douglas McMillon, was ranked 19th on As You Sow's 10th report on "overpaid" CEOs among the S&P 500. He earns $25.31 million each year, with a CEO-to-worker pay ratio of 933-to-1.

2. A consumer sued Global Pharma Healthcare, claiming that its recalled product, EzriCare Artificial Tears, caused an infection in her eye that led to countless medical appointments, multiple surgeries and an eight-day hospital stay. The eyedrops were recalled earlier this year following reports of a rare strain of bacteria that can cause infection, eye loss and even patient death. The drops have since been linked to four patient deaths, four patient eyeball removals, and 14 patients who have suffered permanent vision loss. The lawsuit also names Walmart, Amazon, EzriCare and Aru Pharma as defendants.

3. Orlando (Fla.) Health became Walmart's first health system partner to provide patients with care not offered at the retailer's clinics. Orlando Health and Walmart Health will work together to coordinate care for the retail giant's patients who are admitted to the health system's hospitals or need specialty care.

4. Walmart plans to extend its healthcare coverage across the nation by offering employees the option to access the support of a doula. The program aims to combat healthcare disparities based on race and enhance the well-being of its employees and their infants during pregnancy and childbirth, particularly in regions where healthcare access may be constrained.

5. The company expanded its virtual primary care options for its employees nationwide through a partnership with Included Health.

6. Walmart said it is experiencing less food demand from individuals taking GLP-1s such as Ozempic or Wegovy.

7. The company revised requirements for many jobs, including some at the corporate level, eliminating the need for a college degree. It said it considers college degrees unnecessary for the positions.