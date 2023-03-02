Walgreens healthcare updates: 12 moves in 60 days

12 Walgreens updates Becker's has reported on since Dec. 28:

1. Rosalind Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, was one of 25 appointees named to President Joe Biden's Export Council.





2. Nonprofit shareholder advocacy group As You Sow named Rosalind Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, as one of the most overpaid CEOs in its annual report.





3. Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies will close 22 storefronts in California after it was acquired by Walgreens.





4. Walgreens has agreed to buy the assets of defunct digital pharmacy Medly for $19.35 million.





5. VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, has acquired the largest independent primary care practice in central Kentucky days after buying one in Texas.





6. Walgreens Boots Alliance is weighing whether to sell its pharmacy automation business, which is worth $2 billion.





7. Weeks after its $8.9 billion deal for Summit Health closed, VillageMD acquired a Dallas medical practice that includes internal medicine, geriatric and urgent care services.





8. Primary care disruptor VillageMD has appointed Stuart Levine, MD, as its president of value-based care.





9. VillageMD completed its acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD Jan. 3, adding more than 2,800 providers to its ranks.





10. After the FDA said it would allow some retail pharmacies to dispense prescribed abortion pills, Walgreens and CVS told Becker's they plan to distribute the drug mifepristone.





11. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported a $3.7 billion net loss in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year ending Nov. 30, a significant drop from $3.6 billion in net income over the same period last year, driven by after-tax charges for opioid-related claims and litigation.





12. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeenu Philip, Walgreens' director of pharmacy affairs, to the state's board of pharmacy.