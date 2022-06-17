Walgreens aims to disrupt clinical trials sector

Walgreens is edging further into the healthcare sector with the June 16 launch of its clinical trials business.

The retail giant aims to leverage its swath of patient data, technology platforms and retail locations to engage more patient populations closer to home, the company said in a news release. The clinical trials business is focused on improving the patient experience and expanding access to care in drug development research.

The launch of Walgreen's clinical trials business coincides with recent FDA moves to boost racial and ethnic diversity in clinical trials.

The company's strong community presence across the country, coupled with its data and health capabilities, will help drive access, convenience and equity in the healthcare space, including clinical trials, according to Ramita Tandon, chief clinical trials officer at Walgreens.

"Through the launch of our clinical trials services, we can provide another offering for patients with complex or chronic conditions in their care journey, while helping sponsors advance treatment options for the diverse communities we serve," Ms. Tandon said in the release.

By scaling clinical trials to patients, recruiting patients through data-driven insights and using evidence and informatics systems, Walgreens said it can address the enrollment challenges in the clinical trial industry, where almost 80 percent of studies fail to meet enrollment goals, according to the company.