'Victims of the corporate practice of medicine': Physicians' biggest threat

Marsha Haley, MD, clinical assistant professor of radiation oncology at the University of Pittsburgh, joined Becker's to discuss the biggest threats to physicians and the effect of hospital closures.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What are physicians' biggest threats right now?

Marsha Haley: Declining reimbursement is a huge issue that leads to many other problems. Physicians do not receive an inflationary reimbursement update — in fact, Medicare physician pay has declined over 20% over the past 10 years. With inflation resulting in rising overhead costs, it becomes more difficult for private practices to remain viable. These practices are then vulnerable to purchase by large, vertically integrated health systems. Physicians and their patients may then become victims of the corporate practice of medicine, which results in increased physician burnout and a decline in the quality of care.

Q: How are increasing hospital closures affecting physicians?

MH: Hospital closures affect both physicians and their patients. Depending on the local market and the specialty, the physician may have to uproot their family and move to an entirely different area. Patients may lose their physicians and/or access to medical care, especially in underserved/rural areas.