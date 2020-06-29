USPI vs. AmSurg vs. SCA: 8 key comparisons

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg and Surgical Care Affiliates are among the longest-lasting and largest ASC chains in the U.S.

Here are eight points of comparison between them.

1. Number of ASCs

• USPI: 265 ASCs

• AmSurg: 250+ facilities

• SCA: 230 surgical facilities

2. Affiliated physicians:

• SCA: 8,000

• USPI: 4,000

• AmSurg: 2,000

3. Number of states with centers:

• SCA: 35

• AmSurg: 34

• USPI: 28

4. CEOs

• SCA: Caitlin Zulla joined SCA in 2015 and served as chief administrative officer and CFO before being promoted to CEO in late 2019. She has previous experience as senior vice president, operations of revenue cycle services for MedAssets.

• USPI: Brett Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer before taking on the president and CEO role. He also has experience as an assistant vice president at Baylor Health Care System in Dallas.

• AmSurg: Chan Chuang, MD, and Teresa Sparks are interim co-presidents of AmSurg. Dr. Chuang is the chief medical officer of Envision and previously served as chief clinical officer for OptumCare and DaVita Medical Group. Ms. Sparks is executive vice president and CFO of Envision Healthcare. She has a background in private equity and previously served as executive vice president at Surgery Partners.

5. Number of employees

• USPI: 19,000-plus

• SCA: 8,500

• AmSurg: N/A

6. Headquarters

• SCA: Deerfield, Ill.

• USPI: Dallas

• AmSurg: Nashville, Tenn.

7. Year founded

• SCA: 1982

• AmSurg: 1992

• USPI: 1998

8. Core business

• SCA: A company partnering with physicians and health systems to own and operate ASCs. The company has ASCs with multiple specialties, with a focus on orthopedics and spine.

• USPI: The company partners with physicians to invest in surgical facilities primarily in ophthalmology and gastroenterology with some orthopedics centers as well.

• AmSurg: AmSurg is a surgery center chain that focuses on primarily gastroenterology and ophthalmology centers across the nation.

