US' top 5 large health systems per Fortune, PINC

Today, nearly two-thirds of American hospitals and a substantial number of ASCs nationwide are owned by large health systems.

A December report from Fortune and PINC AI, the technology and services platform of Premier, named the top five large health systems in the nation, relying on Medicare data and clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience at 361 U.S. health systems.

According to the pair's findings, "if all health systems operated as this year’s winners, more than 207,000 patient lives would be saved and 432,000 patients would be spared in-hospital complications each year."

Inpatient mortality was 20.8% lower for winning systems compared to their non-winning peers, and healthcare-acquired infections were 20.7% lower.

The top five large health systems in the U.S.:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2. HCA Continental Division (Denver)

3. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

4. Houston Methodist

5. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)