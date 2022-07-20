US predicts physician, surgeon job growth lower than national average

While hiring is rising in many sectors of the economy, employment for physicians and surgeons is forecast to grow slower than the national average over the next eight years.

According to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, between 2020-2030 physician and surgeon employment is only projected to grow about 3 percent. The report estimates about 22,700 new physicians and surgeons will be hired nationwide each year during that period, with most of them filling openings due to predecessors retiring or otherwise leaving the workforce.

While jobs are predicted to grow 3 percent on average, some medical professions will see a dip in job growth.

Anesthesiologists, gastroenterologists, OB-GYNs and general pediatric doctors are expected to see a job loss of 1 percent to 2 percent.