UPSA warns specialty physicians to brace for clinic closures amid Medicare fee cuts

A new warning from the United Specialists for Patient Access prepares specialty providers and practice owners for clinic closures nationwide in the wake of scheduled 2023 Medicare Physician fee cuts.

The USPA believes that the ongoing cuts will undermine patient access to care, widen health inequality and put unprecedented financial pressures on practices, forcing specialty providers to close their doors, according to a Jan. 11 press release from the organization.

USPA believes more clinic closures will be driven by chronic underfunding of physician fee schedules, a faulty analysis of specialty overcompensation and Medicare rebalancing reimbursements away from specialty care.