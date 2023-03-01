UnitedHealthcare changes telehealth reimbursement policies

Beginning June 1, UnitedHealthcare, an insurer of 45 million people worldwide, will change its telehealth reimbursement policies for individual and family plans, according to a post on its website.

UnitedHealthcare will align with the American Medical Association CPT 2023 Professional Edition's Appendix T, defining services appropriate to report as real-time, interactive audio-only telehealth.

While telehealth is typically live audio and visual encounters, Appendix T lists services that may be reported as audio-only telehealth when they are appended with modifier 93, an audio-only telehealth modifier the AMA released last year.

Procedure codes not found in Appendix T, even if they are appended with modifier 93, will be ineligible for telehealth reimbursement from United. The changes take place June 1.