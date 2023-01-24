Trinity Health, Strive Health partner on kidney care

Trinity Health and Strive Health have partnered to deliver kidney care for Loyola Physician Partners patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease.

Loyola Physician Partners is a network formed by Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health.

Through this partnership, Strive Health will work to develop specialized population health programs to better treat CKD and ESKD patients in the Chicago area, according to a Jan. 24 news release. The partnership will focus on slowing progression of the disease.

Loyola Medicine is a three-hospital health system that includes Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, Ill., and MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill. Trinity Health is based in Livonia, Mich.