Top 8 challenges keeping small business owners up at night

High inflation is the top challenge keeping small business owners up at night, according to a recent survey of 500 small business decision-makers in the U.S. conducted by Amazon Business. About 70 percent of U.S. ASCs are considered small businesses, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

Top challenges keeping small business owners up at night:

1. High inflation: 63 percent

2. Economic recession: 39 percent

3. Supply chain disruptions: 30 percent

4. High operations/labor costs: 24 percent

5. Labor shortages: 21 percent

6. Poor sales: 19 percent

7. Employee turnover: 18 percent

8. Rising customer expectations: 10 percent