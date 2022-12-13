ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Top 15 healthcare companies by revenue heading into 2023

Laura Dyrda -  

The largest healthcare companies in the U.S. have continued to grow in the last year.

Here are the top 15 companies in healthcare by revenue, according to CompaniesMarketCap.com. Revenue listed below is the average revenue for the last four quarters reported by the company.

1. CVS Health: $315.2 billion
2. UnitedHealth Group: $313.1 billion
3. McKesson: $272 billion
4. AmerisourceBergen: $238.6 billion
5. Cardinal Health: $187 billion
6. Elevance Health: $153.2 billion
7. Centene: $132.4 billion
8. HCA Healthcare: $56.5 billion
9. Molina Healthcare: $30.1 billion
10. Baxter: $14.7 billion
11. Universal Health Services: $13.2 billion
12. Henry Schein: $12.6 billion
13. Community Health Systems: $12.3 billion
14. DaVita: $11.2 billion
15. Owens & Minor: $9.9 billion

