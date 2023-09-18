The world's top hospitals in 12 specialties

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., holds the top rank in the world for hospitals in eight out of 12 specialties, according to rankings released by Newsweek.

The publication's "World's Best Specialized Hospitals" list for 2024 ranked the top hospitals in the world for 12 specialties. Rankings were based on a global survey of thousands of physicians, hospital managers and other medical professionals as well as accreditation data and patient outcomes.

Here are the top-ranked hospitals in each of the 12 categories:

Cardiac surgery: Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Cardiology: Mayo Clinic

Endocrinology: Mayo Clinic

Gastroenterology: Mayo Clinic

Neurology: Mayo Clinic

Neurosurgery: Mayo Clinic

Obstetrics and gynecology: The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Oncology: MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

Orthopedics: Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

Pediatrics: Boston Children's Hospital

Pulmonology: Mayo Clinic

Urology: Mayo Clinic