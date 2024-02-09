The wealthiest US surgeon is worth $5.8B

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has a net worth of $5.8 billion, according to Forbes' net worth tracker.

Dr. Soon-Shiong developed multiple medical transplant firsts in the fields of diabetes and cancer, pioneering transplant methods that are more effective and efficient than treatments preceding them, according to his biography page on The Franklin Institute website.

One of his most influential achievements was the creation of the cancer drug Abraxane, which gained acclaim for its efficacy in treating pancreatic cancer, according to Forbes. He sold his drug companies, Abraxis and American Pharmaceutical Partners, in 2010 and 2008, respectively, for a combined $9.1 billion.

Dr. Soon-Shiong, who resides in Los Angeles, now owns NantWorks, a network of health startups, and has stakes in media firm Tribune Publishing and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Forbes.