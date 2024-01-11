The top-paying jobs in healthcare for 2024

U.S. News & World Report has named the 25 best-paying jobs for 2024, with healthcare-related jobs dominating the list with 14 of the top spots.

To compile the rankings, released Jan. 9, U.S. News gathered information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics regarding each job's future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 25 best-paying healthcare jobs in 2024, their average salaries and where they rank on the overall list of jobs:

1. (tie) Anesthesiologist: $239,200

1. (tie) OB-GYN: $239,200

1. (tie) Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $239,200

4. Psychiatrist: $226,880

5. Nurse anesthetist: $203,090

6. Pediatrician: $190,350

7. Orthodontist: $174,360

9. Dentist: $155,040

10. Podiatrist: $148,720

15. Pharmacist: $132,750

21. Physician assistant: $126,010

22. Optometrist: $125,590

23. Nurse practitioner: $121,610

24. Nurse midwife: $120,880