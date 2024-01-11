ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The top-paying jobs in healthcare for 2024

Claire Wallace -  

U.S. News & World Report has named the 25 best-paying jobs for 2024, with healthcare-related jobs dominating the list with 14 of the top spots.

To compile the rankings, released Jan. 9, U.S. News gathered information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics regarding each job's future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance. Read more about the methodology here.  

Here are the top 25 best-paying healthcare jobs in 2024, their average salaries and where they rank on the overall list of jobs: 

1. (tie) Anesthesiologist: $239,200

1. (tie) OB-GYN: $239,200

1. (tie) Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $239,200 

4. Psychiatrist: $226,880

5. Nurse anesthetist: $203,090 

6. Pediatrician: $190,350

7. Orthodontist: $174,360 

9. Dentist: $155,040 

10. Podiatrist: $148,720 

15. Pharmacist: $132,750 

21. Physician assistant: $126,010 

22. Optometrist: $125,590

23. Nurse practitioner: $121,610 

24. Nurse midwife: $120,880

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast