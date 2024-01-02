The states expected to see a boom in small businesses in 2024

Utah has the most entrepreneurs looking to start small businesses in 2024, according to a Jan. 2 report from business information site The Small Business Blog.

The site analyzed search data from Google Keyword Planner for more than 100 terms related to the terms "side hustle" and "small business."

The average number of monthly searches for these 100 search terms were calculated for each state as a proportion of 100,000 residents.

Residents in Utah were most frequently looking to begin a new business in 2024, with 365 searches on average every month per 100,000 people, according to a release sent to Becker's.

The 11 states that may see a small business boom in 2024:

1. Utah

2. Arizona

3. Colorado

4. New York

5. Nevada

6. Nebraska

7. Georgia

8. Oregon

9. (tie) Pennsylvania

9. (tie) Texas

10. Missouri