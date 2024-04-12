The physician specialties that saw pay increases, decreases in 2024

Six physician specialties — including orthopedic surgery, the highest-paid specialty — saw a drop in pay in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12.

Here are the physician specialists who saw pay increases and decreases in 2024:

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: +11%

Neurology: +10%

Nephrology and allergy and immunology: +9%

Dermatology, pathology and emergency medicine: +8%

Family medicine and ophthalmology: +6%

Anesthesiology, public health and preventive medicine, pulmonary medicine, and psychiatry: +5%

OB-GYN and pediatrics: +4%

Cardiology, radiology, internal medicine and general surgery: +3%

Gastroenterology, urology and rheumatology: +2%

Oncology: +<1%

Infectious disease and critical care: -1%

Orthopedics: -3%

Diabetes and endocrinology: -4%

Otolaryngology: -5%

Plastic surgery: -13%