The physician specialties that saw pay increases, decreases in 2024

Six physician specialties — including orthopedic surgery, the highest-paid specialty — saw a drop in pay in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12.
Here are the physician specialists who saw pay increases and decreases in 2024:
Physical medicine and rehabilitation: +11%
Neurology: +10%
Nephrology and allergy and immunology: +9%
Dermatology, pathology and emergency medicine: +8%
Family medicine and ophthalmology: +6%
Anesthesiology, public health and preventive medicine, pulmonary medicine, and psychiatry: +5%
OB-GYN and pediatrics: +4%
Cardiology, radiology, internal medicine and general surgery: +3%
Gastroenterology, urology and rheumatology: +2%
Oncology: +<1%
Infectious disease and critical care: -1%
Orthopedics: -3%
Diabetes and endocrinology: -4%
Otolaryngology: -5%
Plastic surgery: -13%