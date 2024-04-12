ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The physician specialties that saw pay increases, decreases in 2024

Six physician specialties — including orthopedic surgery, the highest-paid specialty — saw a drop in pay in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12. 

Here are the physician specialists who saw pay increases and decreases in 2024: 

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: +11% 

Neurology: +10% 

Nephrology and allergy and immunology: +9% 

Dermatology, pathology and emergency medicine: +8% 

Family medicine and ophthalmology: +6% 

Anesthesiology, public health and preventive medicine, pulmonary medicine, and psychiatry: +5% 

OB-GYN and pediatrics: +4% 

Cardiology, radiology, internal medicine and general surgery: +3% 

Gastroenterology, urology and rheumatology: +2% 

Oncology: +<1% 

Infectious disease and critical care: -1% 

Orthopedics: -3% 

Diabetes and endocrinology: -4% 

Otolaryngology: -5% 

Plastic surgery: -13%

