The number of ASCs per capita on the rise in 13 states

The number of ASCs per capita is on the rise in 13 states based on U.S. Census Bureau population data from 2020 and 2022.
Despite a growing nationwide interest in outpatient care, the majority of states have either seen no change or a decrease in the number of per capita ASCs since 2020.
The change in ASCs per capita from 2020 to 2022:
California
2020 volume: 2.14
2022 volume: 2.17
Change: 0.3
Hawaii
2020 volume: 1.51
2022 volume: 1.53
Change: 0.2
Illinois
2020 volume: 1.05
2022 volume: 1.07
Change: 0.02
Kansas
2020 volume: 2.31
2022 volume: 2.32
Change: 0.1
Louisiana
2020 volume: 1.91
2022 volume: 1.94
Change: 0.3
Maryland
2020 volume: 5.51
2022 volume: 5.53
Change: 0.2
Michigan
2020 volume: 1.11
2022 volume: 1.12
Change: 0.1
Mississippi
2020 volume: 2.46
2022 volume: 2.58
Change: .12
New Jersey
2020 volume: 2.79
2022 volume: 2.80
Change: 0.1
New Mexico
2020 volume: 0.94
2022 volume: 0.95
Change: 0.1
New York
2020 volume: 0.79
2022 volume: 0.81
Change: 0.2
Pennsylvania
2020 volume: 1.88
2022 volume: 1.89
Change: 0.1
Rhode Island
2020 volume: 1.27
2022 volume: 1.28
Change: 0.1