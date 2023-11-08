The number of ASCs per capita on the rise in 13 states

The number of ASCs per capita is on the rise in 13 states based on U.S. Census Bureau population data from 2020 and 2022.

Despite a growing nationwide interest in outpatient care, the majority of states have either seen no change or a decrease in the number of per capita ASCs since 2020.

The change in ASCs per capita from 2020 to 2022:

California

2020 volume: 2.14

2022 volume: 2.17

Change: 0.3

Hawaii

2020 volume: 1.51

2022 volume: 1.53

Change: 0.2

Illinois

2020 volume: 1.05

2022 volume: 1.07

Change: 0.02

Kansas

2020 volume: 2.31

2022 volume: 2.32

Change: 0.1

Louisiana

2020 volume: 1.91

2022 volume: 1.94

Change: 0.3

Maryland

2020 volume: 5.51

2022 volume: 5.53

Change: 0.2

Michigan

2020 volume: 1.11

2022 volume: 1.12

Change: 0.1

Mississippi

2020 volume: 2.46

2022 volume: 2.58

Change: .12

New Jersey

2020 volume: 2.79

2022 volume: 2.80

Change: 0.1

New Mexico

2020 volume: 0.94

2022 volume: 0.95

Change: 0.1

New York

2020 volume: 0.79

2022 volume: 0.81

Change: 0.2

Pennsylvania

2020 volume: 1.88

2022 volume: 1.89

Change: 0.1

Rhode Island

2020 volume: 1.27

2022 volume: 1.28

Change: 0.1