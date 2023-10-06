The most powerful women in healthcare

Fortune has released its annual list of the 100 most powerful women in business in the world for 2023, with two major healthcare executives sitting in the top 10.

For the third year in a row, Karen Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health, has landed in the top spot. In the last year, CVS Health acquired primary care provider Oak Street Health and home healthcare specialist Signify Health, according to an Oct. 5 press release.

Ms. Lynch leads more than 300,000 employees at CVS Health, which serves more than 100 million people through its health plans, pharmacy benefits, retail stores and healthcare providers. She has over three decades of experience in the healthcare industry, originally becoming president and CEO in February 2021.

Before joining CVS, she held executive positions at companies including Cigna and Magellan Health.

Gail Boudreaux, president and CEO of Elevance Health, was named number 10 on the list. She joined Elevance in 2017. Elevance Health includes the Wellpoint and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield health insurance businesses and the Carelon health services business. Previously, she served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

She leads Elevance in simplifying healthcare and building trust with customers. She has more than three decades of experience in healthcare and is known for her ability to scale multibillion-dollar businesses.







