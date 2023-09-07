The fastest-growing physician specialties

The number of employed psychiatrists is projected to increase by 6.7 percent by 2032, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

There were 330,900 working psychiatrists in 2022. That number is projected to hit 341,000 by 2032.

The size of the workforce of physicians of all other specialties is predicted to increase by 3 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is a breakdown of how 12 specialties are expected to grow by 2032, along with their projected growth percentage.

1. Psychiatrists (6.7 percent)

2. Pathologists (4.6 percent)

3. Family medicine physicians (3.7 percent)

4. Radiologists (3.6 percent)

5. Neurologists (3.2 percent)

6. Cardiologists (3.1 percent)

6. Dermatologists (3.1 percent)

8. Emergency medicine (2.8 percent)

9. Anesthesiologists (2.6 percent)\

10. Internal medicine (2.5 percent)

11. Obstetricians and gynecologists (2.2 percent)

12. Pediatricians (0.9 percent)