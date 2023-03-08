The cost of attending a top ranked medical school

The University of Washington in Seattle, the top ranked primary care university for 2023, will cost full-time students around $39,906 a year to attend, according to data from U.S. News and World Report.

Here is the yearly tuition cost for full-time students at the top 20 medical schools in the U.S.:

Editor's note: Three universities tied for 10th and 20th, and four universities tied for 16th. The school previously ranked No. 15 was removed from the list due to errors in the data.

1. The University of Washington (Seattle): $39,906

2. The University of California San Francisco: $37,056

3. The University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): $40,995

4. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland): $45,244

5. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill: $32,746

6. University of Colorado (Aurora): $42,390

7. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): $35,360

8. University of California Davis (Sacramento): $39,744

9. Harvard University (Boston): $66,284

10. University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City): $37,891

10. University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School (Worcester): $37,120

10. University of Pittsburgh: $59,126

13. University of California Los Angeles: $38,920

14. Brown University (Providence, R.I.): $66,110

16. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $19,425

16. University of Iowa (Iowa City): $36,382

16. University of New Mexico (Albuquerque): $15,328

16. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): $20,731

20. University of Michigan Ann Arbor: $43,881

20. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $61,586

20. University of Wisconsin Madison: $38,563