The competitive edge of independent ASCs

Independent ASCs have an edge in the market as procedures increasingly migrate to the outpatient setting, according to Doug Geinzer, founder and president of Las Vegas-based High Performance Providers.

High Performance Providers works with self-funded health plans, third-party administrators and consultants on bundled case rates.

Mr. Geinzer joined Becker's to discuss where ASCs stand in the healthcare industry and which ASCs will win in their market.

Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for length and clarity.

Question: Which ASCs will win in their market in the next 5 years?

Doug Geinzer: Independently owned, single-specialty [ASCs] will have a competitive edge as more institutional buyers of healthcare realize the cost savings of moving cases out of the hospital setting and into ASCs. The quality gains will become apparent from the staffing models provided by these specialty surgery centers, offering surgeons more autonomy and the ability to develop a true team environment, not one assigned to them by hospital administration.

Q: Describe ASCs' role in the healthcare landscape

DG: ASCs will continue to play a larger role in the delivery of healthcare. As health plans realize the savings found in [not having to pay a hospital] facility fee and the fact that most surgeries do not need to be done in a hospital, more care will be delivered in the ASC. Healthcare leaders will continue to realize the value the operating room team plays in the overall quality, and surgeons will realize the increase in not only their quality scores, but patient satisfaction scores due to the quality and tenure of the ASC OR team.