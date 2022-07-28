The booming healthcare trend drawing investors to ASCs

The draw of value-based care systems is becoming more apparent as big health industry players, investors and health systems migrate to the lower costs and better patient outcomes they provide.

Many ASC companies are securing partnerships to bolster value-based care. In May, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners joined with ValueHealth to bring its value-based surgical care to its practices.

In June, Optum Ventures, CVS Ventures, Anthem and HLM Venture Partners followed Surgery Partners' lead, investing in CareBridge, a value-based care company for patients receiving home and community-based services.

CareBridge closed a $140 million financing round to begin expanding to more than a dozen states and is now valued at over $1 billion.

As more organizations transition to value-based care, ASCs are in the perfect position to adapt the increasingly popular value-based care model, decreasing costs for payers and patients, while providing more individualized, comprehensive care to their patients.

Below, three healthcare leaders offer their views on the value-based care migration trend:

Liliana Lehmann. President of Axis HealthCare Partners (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): Health systems and national ASC management acquisition of existing ASCs will occur at a faster rate to meet value-based reimbursement requirements and a lower-cost delivery system.

Andy Poole. Manager of ASC business solutions at ECRI (Crozet, Va.): There will be a greater shift for centers to enter into value-based contracting as payers will want to have demonstrated outcomes as well as lower costs.

Tina DiMarino, DNP, RN. Administrator of Mid-Atlantic Surgery Pavilion (Aberdeen, Md.): ASCs continue to grow year after year as more cases are migrated to the setting. ASCs have an important role in the shift to a value-based model of healthcare. ASCs also provide positive outcomes for the patient for a more reasonable cost. As healthcare consumers, physicians understand that patients have choices for where they would like to receive their care. ASCs tend to cater to the patient by providing a safe and friendly environment that is truly patient-centric.