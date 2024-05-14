The best ASCs in the 5 largest US cities

U.S. News & World Report has released its inaugural list highlighting thousands of the top ASCs across the nation.

U.S. News & World Report partnered with CareJourney to rate nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four specialties including orthopedic and spine surgery, according to a news release. ASCs were ranked on objective and risk-adjusted measures of patient outcomes. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top ASCs in the five largest U.S. cities, per U.S. News:

New York City:

Surgicare of Manhattan

Gramercy Park Digestive Diseases Center

Yorkville Endoscopy

Carnegie Hill Endoscopy

Manhattan Endoscopy Center

Kips Bay Endoscopy Center

Hudson Yards Surgery Center

Midtown Surgery Center

HSS ASC of Manhattan

Roosevelt Surgery Center

West Side GI

Hospital for Special Surgery West Side Ambulatory Surgery Center

East Side Endoscopy

Gramercy Surgery Center- New York

Retinal ASC of New York

Liberty Endoscopy

Los Angeles:

Doctors Outpatient Center for Surgery

Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica

Los Angeles Endoscopy Center

Airport Endoscopy Center

Alliance Surgery Partners

Alvarado Eye Surgery Center

Brighton Surgical Center- Beverly Hills

Century City Endoscopy

Grand Avenue Surgery Center

Grand GI & Endoscopy Group

Hancock Park Surgery Center

HealthSouth Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center

Third Street Surgery Center

UCLA Department of Medicine

Virgil Endoscopy Center

Westside Medical Center

West Wilshire Medical Surgical Center

Wilshire Center for Ambulatory Surgery

Wilshire Endoscopy Center

Chicago:

Advanced Ambulatory Surgical Center

Belmont/Harlem Surgery Center

Fullerton Kimball Medical & Surgical Center

Gold Coast Surgicenter

Hyde Park Surgical Center

Novamed Surgery Center of Chicago-Northshore

River North Same Day Surgery

Rush Surgicenter at the Professional Building

South Loop Endoscopy and Wellness Center

Surgery Center at 900 N Michigan Ave

Houston:

HEA Gramercy Surgery Center

Houston Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center

Houston Urological Surgicenter

Katy Area Surgical Center

Mann Cataract Surgery Center

MEC Endoscopy

Medical Center Endoscopy

Memorial Hermann Bay Area Endoscopy Center

Physicians ASC - Houston

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center

ASC at LBJ

Complete Surgery- Houston Northwest

Crystal Outpatient Surgery Center

Cy Fair Surgery Center

Gramercy Surgery Center- Houston

Heights Surgery Center

Houston Premier Surgery Center the Villages

Houston PSC

Houston Surgery Center

Inov8 Surgical at Memorial City

Kelsey-Seybold ASC

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic ASC

Memorial Hermann Endoscopy Center North Loop

Memorial Hermann Endoscopy & Surgery Center North Houston

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Kirby

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Main Street

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Memorial City

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Northwest

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Park Ten

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Southwest

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Texas Medical Center

Memorial Hermann Texas International Endoscopy Center

Memorial Hermann West Houston Surgery Center

Memorial Houston Surgery Center

Northwest Surgery Center- Houston

Outpatient Women's and Children's Surgery Center

Pearland Surgery Center

Reconstructive Orthopedic Center of Houston

Summit SAC

UH College of Optometry Surgery Center

Phoenix:

Arizona Endoscopy Center

Biltmore Surgical Partners

Honorhealth Pain Management Center

McDowell ASC

Outpatient Surgical Care

Phoenix Endoscopy

Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona

Advanced Surgery Center of Arizona

Affiliated Physicians and Surgeons

American Vision Partners - Phoenix

Arizona Ophthalmic Outpatient Surgery

Arizona Surgical Specialists Center West Phoenix

AZ West Endoscopy Center

Banner Estrella Surgery Center

Banner Phoenix Surgery Center

Banner Surgery Center- Thunderbird

Biltmore Surgical Center

Canyon ASC

Central Phoenix Surgical Center

Desert Ridge Outpatient Surgery

Evernorth Care Outpatient Surgery

Gateway Surgery Center- Phoenix

Laser Surgery Holding Company

Nascent Paradise Valley Surgical Center

North Phoenix Associates

North Valley Endoscopy Center

North Valley Orthopedic Surgery Center

Outpatient Surgical Center of Arizona

Phoenix Indian Medical Center

Phoenix Spine Goodyear ASC

Spectra Eye Institute

Squaw Peak Surgical Facility

St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center

Surgcenter Camelback

Surgcenter of Deer Valley

Surgcenter of Greater Phoenix

The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Center of Paradise Valley

Trusted Care Surgery Centers

Valley Pain Centers of Arizona