ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The best ASCs in the 5 largest US cities

Claire Wallace -  

 U.S. News & World Report has released its inaugural list highlighting thousands of the top ASCs across the nation. 

U.S. News & World Report partnered with CareJourney to rate nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four specialties including orthopedic and spine surgery, according to a news release. ASCs were ranked on objective and risk-adjusted measures of patient outcomes. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top ASCs in the five largest U.S. cities, per U.S. News: 

New York City: 

Surgicare of Manhattan 

Gramercy Park Digestive Diseases Center

Yorkville Endoscopy 

Carnegie Hill Endoscopy 

Manhattan Endoscopy Center

Kips Bay Endoscopy Center

Hudson Yards Surgery Center

Midtown Surgery Center 

HSS ASC of Manhattan 

Roosevelt Surgery Center 

West Side GI 

Hospital for Special Surgery West Side Ambulatory Surgery Center 

East Side Endoscopy 

Gramercy Surgery Center- New York 

Retinal ASC of New York 

Liberty Endoscopy

Los Angeles: 

Doctors Outpatient Center for Surgery 

Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica 

Los Angeles Endoscopy Center

Airport Endoscopy Center 

Alliance Surgery Partners 

Alvarado Eye Surgery Center 

Brighton Surgical Center- Beverly Hills 

Century City Endoscopy 

Grand Avenue Surgery Center 

Grand GI & Endoscopy Group

Hancock Park Surgery Center 

HealthSouth Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center 

Third Street Surgery Center

UCLA Department of Medicine 

Virgil Endoscopy Center

Westside Medical Center

West Wilshire Medical Surgical Center

Wilshire Center for Ambulatory Surgery 

Wilshire Endoscopy Center

Chicago: 

Advanced Ambulatory Surgical Center 

Belmont/Harlem Surgery Center 

Fullerton Kimball Medical & Surgical Center 

Gold Coast Surgicenter 

Hyde Park Surgical Center 

Novamed Surgery Center of Chicago-Northshore 

River North Same Day Surgery 

Rush Surgicenter at the Professional Building

South Loop Endoscopy and Wellness Center 

Surgery Center at 900 N Michigan Ave 

Houston: 

HEA Gramercy Surgery Center 

Houston Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center 

Houston Urological Surgicenter 

Katy Area Surgical Center 

Mann Cataract Surgery Center

MEC Endoscopy 

Medical Center Endoscopy 

Memorial Hermann Bay Area Endoscopy Center 

Physicians ASC - Houston 

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center 

ASC at LBJ 

Complete Surgery- Houston Northwest 

Crystal Outpatient Surgery Center 

Cy Fair Surgery Center 

Gramercy Surgery Center- Houston 

Heights Surgery Center 

Houston Premier Surgery Center the Villages 

Houston PSC 

Houston Surgery Center 

Inov8 Surgical at Memorial City 

Kelsey-Seybold ASC 

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic ASC

Memorial Hermann Endoscopy Center North Loop 

Memorial Hermann Endoscopy & Surgery Center North Houston 

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Kirby 

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Main Street 

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Memorial City 

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Northwest 

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Park Ten 

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Southwest

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Texas Medical Center 

Memorial Hermann Texas International Endoscopy Center 

Memorial Hermann West Houston Surgery Center 

Memorial Houston Surgery Center 

Northwest Surgery Center- Houston 

Outpatient Women's and Children's Surgery Center 

Pearland Surgery Center 

Reconstructive Orthopedic Center of Houston 

Summit SAC 

UH College of Optometry Surgery Center

Phoenix: 

Arizona Endoscopy Center 

Biltmore Surgical Partners 

Honorhealth Pain Management Center 

McDowell ASC 

Outpatient Surgical Care 

Phoenix Endoscopy 

Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona 

Advanced Surgery Center of Arizona 

Affiliated Physicians and Surgeons 

American Vision Partners - Phoenix 

Arizona Ophthalmic Outpatient Surgery 

Arizona Surgical Specialists Center West Phoenix 

AZ West Endoscopy Center 

Banner Estrella Surgery Center 

Banner Phoenix Surgery Center 

Banner Surgery Center- Thunderbird 

Biltmore Surgical Center 

Canyon ASC

Central Phoenix Surgical Center 

Desert Ridge Outpatient Surgery 

Evernorth Care Outpatient Surgery 

Gateway Surgery Center- Phoenix 

Laser Surgery Holding Company 

Nascent Paradise Valley Surgical Center 

North Phoenix Associates

North Valley Endoscopy Center 

North Valley Orthopedic Surgery Center 

Outpatient Surgical Center of Arizona 

Phoenix Indian Medical Center 

Phoenix Spine Goodyear ASC

Spectra Eye Institute 

Squaw Peak Surgical Facility 

St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center 

Surgcenter Camelback 

Surgcenter of Deer Valley 

Surgcenter of Greater Phoenix 

The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Center of Paradise Valley

Trusted Care Surgery Centers 

Valley Pain Centers of Arizona

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast