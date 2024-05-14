The best ASCs in the 5 largest US cities

U.S. News & World Report has released its inaugural list highlighting thousands of the top ASCs across the nation.
U.S. News & World Report partnered with CareJourney to rate nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four specialties including orthopedic and spine surgery, according to a news release. ASCs were ranked on objective and risk-adjusted measures of patient outcomes. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the top ASCs in the five largest U.S. cities, per U.S. News:
New York City:
Surgicare of Manhattan
Gramercy Park Digestive Diseases Center
Yorkville Endoscopy
Carnegie Hill Endoscopy
Manhattan Endoscopy Center
Kips Bay Endoscopy Center
Hudson Yards Surgery Center
Midtown Surgery Center
HSS ASC of Manhattan
Roosevelt Surgery Center
West Side GI
Hospital for Special Surgery West Side Ambulatory Surgery Center
East Side Endoscopy
Gramercy Surgery Center- New York
Retinal ASC of New York
Liberty Endoscopy
Los Angeles:
Doctors Outpatient Center for Surgery
Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica
Los Angeles Endoscopy Center
Airport Endoscopy Center
Alliance Surgery Partners
Alvarado Eye Surgery Center
Brighton Surgical Center- Beverly Hills
Century City Endoscopy
Grand Avenue Surgery Center
Grand GI & Endoscopy Group
Hancock Park Surgery Center
HealthSouth Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center
Third Street Surgery Center
UCLA Department of Medicine
Virgil Endoscopy Center
Westside Medical Center
West Wilshire Medical Surgical Center
Wilshire Center for Ambulatory Surgery
Wilshire Endoscopy Center
Chicago:
Advanced Ambulatory Surgical Center
Belmont/Harlem Surgery Center
Fullerton Kimball Medical & Surgical Center
Gold Coast Surgicenter
Hyde Park Surgical Center
Novamed Surgery Center of Chicago-Northshore
River North Same Day Surgery
Rush Surgicenter at the Professional Building
South Loop Endoscopy and Wellness Center
Surgery Center at 900 N Michigan Ave
Houston:
HEA Gramercy Surgery Center
Houston Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center
Houston Urological Surgicenter
Katy Area Surgical Center
Mann Cataract Surgery Center
MEC Endoscopy
Medical Center Endoscopy
Memorial Hermann Bay Area Endoscopy Center
Physicians ASC - Houston
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center
ASC at LBJ
Complete Surgery- Houston Northwest
Crystal Outpatient Surgery Center
Cy Fair Surgery Center
Gramercy Surgery Center- Houston
Heights Surgery Center
Houston Premier Surgery Center the Villages
Houston PSC
Houston Surgery Center
Inov8 Surgical at Memorial City
Kelsey-Seybold ASC
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic ASC
Memorial Hermann Endoscopy Center North Loop
Memorial Hermann Endoscopy & Surgery Center North Houston
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Kirby
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Main Street
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Memorial City
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Northwest
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Park Ten
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Southwest
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Texas Medical Center
Memorial Hermann Texas International Endoscopy Center
Memorial Hermann West Houston Surgery Center
Memorial Houston Surgery Center
Northwest Surgery Center- Houston
Outpatient Women's and Children's Surgery Center
Pearland Surgery Center
Reconstructive Orthopedic Center of Houston
Summit SAC
UH College of Optometry Surgery Center
Phoenix:
Arizona Endoscopy Center
Biltmore Surgical Partners
Honorhealth Pain Management Center
McDowell ASC
Outpatient Surgical Care
Phoenix Endoscopy
Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona
Advanced Surgery Center of Arizona
Affiliated Physicians and Surgeons
American Vision Partners - Phoenix
Arizona Ophthalmic Outpatient Surgery
Arizona Surgical Specialists Center West Phoenix
AZ West Endoscopy Center
Banner Estrella Surgery Center
Banner Phoenix Surgery Center
Banner Surgery Center- Thunderbird
Biltmore Surgical Center
Canyon ASC
Central Phoenix Surgical Center
Desert Ridge Outpatient Surgery
Evernorth Care Outpatient Surgery
Gateway Surgery Center- Phoenix
Laser Surgery Holding Company
Nascent Paradise Valley Surgical Center
North Phoenix Associates
North Valley Endoscopy Center
North Valley Orthopedic Surgery Center
Outpatient Surgical Center of Arizona
Phoenix Indian Medical Center
Phoenix Spine Goodyear ASC
Spectra Eye Institute
Squaw Peak Surgical Facility
St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center
Surgcenter Camelback
Surgcenter of Deer Valley
Surgcenter of Greater Phoenix
The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Center of Paradise Valley
Trusted Care Surgery Centers
Valley Pain Centers of Arizona