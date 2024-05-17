The 7 states allowing PAs to work across state lines

While physicians and nurses have been afforded the opportunity to practice across state lines, particularly in temporary roles, physician assistants have yet to enjoy the same benefits, according to a May 17 report from Medscape.

In April, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill enacting the PA compact, opening a cross-state agreement with seven states and allowing locum tenens PAs to practice across these state's borders.

PAs working within the seven states, including Delaware, Nebraska, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Virginia, won't need a separate license from any of those states to practice.

While Virginia has been approved as a member of the compact, it could take an additional 18-24 months for the states to execute it, according to the report.

Ten additional states, including Colorado, New Hampshire, Maine, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Vermont, have begun legislation to enact a PA compact.