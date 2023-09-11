The 7 best medical schools in Texas

U.S. News & World Report has named its top medical schools for primary care in 2024, including seven institutions in Texas that made the top 100.

Here are the state's top-ranked medical schools and their overall national rankings:

11. University of North Texas Health Science Center (Fort Worth)

19. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock)

26. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

31. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)

34. University of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio

44. Texas A&M University (Bryan)

84. University of Texas Health Science Center-Houston