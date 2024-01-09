The 5 physician specialities with the largest gender imbalances

Orthopedic surgery is the most male-dominated physician resident specialty, with only around 20% of practicing specialists identifying as female, according to Jan. 9 data from the American Medical Association.

The AMA and the Association of American Medical Colleges collected data from 2022 and 2023 as part of their annual National Graduate Medical Education Census.

This year, nearly half of physician residents (48.2%) are female, up from last year's census. Nearly 90% of OB-GYN residents identify as female, according to the report.

The five most male-dominated resident physician specialties and their percentage of practicing male residents:

1. Orthopedic surgery — 79.6%

2. Interventional radiology (integrated) — 77.5%

3. Neurological surgery — 76.2%

4. Radiology-diagnostic — 71.8%

5. Urology — 67.7%

The six most female-dominated resident physician specialties and their percentage of practicing female residents:

1. Obstetrics and gynecology — 87.2%

2. Pediatrics/psychiatry/child and adolescent psychiatry (combined) — 75.5%

3. Pediatrics — 73.6%

4. Allergy and immunology — 65.8%

5. Public health and general preventive medicine — 65.2%

6. Dermatology — 61.7%