The 3 ways physicians work toward a healthy lifestyle

While physicians have busy work schedules, there are still core ways in which the majority of physicians prioritize their well-being, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report."

1. Fifty percent of physicians are actively trying to lose weight, while 81% believe that their diets are either somewhat or very healthy.

2. Seventy percent of physicians work out at least twice a week, while an additional 20% exercise once a week.

3. About 7 in 10 physicians either don't drink or drink no more than twice per week.