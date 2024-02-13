How physicians feel about their diet, weight

More than 80% of physicians believe their diet is very healthy or somewhat healthy, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report," published Feb. 13.

The survey collected responses from 9,226 participants in more than 29 specialties between July 5 and Oct. 9. Read more on the methodology here.

Sixty percent of respondents said their diets are somewhat healthy, while 21% said their diets are very healthy. Around 16% said their diets are somewhat unhealthy, compared to 3% said they are very unhealthy.

Additionally, half of physicians said they are currently trying to lose weight. An additional 34% are trying to maintain their current weight, 2% are trying to gain weight and 14% said they are not actively doing anything for their weight,

About 34% of physicians said they exercise two to three times per week while 24% exercise said they do so four to five times a week. Around 20% said they exercise once a week at most, 12% exercise every day and 10% do not exercise.