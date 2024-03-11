The 3 most stressful jobs in healthcare

Surgeons have the second-most stressful job of any profession in the U.S., according to research from Dolman Law Group that looked at median salary, average work hours as well as unemployment rate and percentage of people changing jobs after the first two years.

The group then assigned each profession a score out of 10 to account for the data and unique stress factors, according to a March 10 news release sent to Becker's from the Rolling Meadows, Ill.-based personal injury firm.

The role of steelworker was named the most stressful job in the U.S., with an overall score of 9.94.

Surgeon earned a score of 9.26. Anesthesiology was the third-most stressful job with a score of 8.97, while paramedic was fourth-most stressful (8.45).

Approximately 40% of physicians are planning to leave their current organization within the next two years, according to a survey from the American Medical Association.