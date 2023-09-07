The 27 states with the best health systems

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Claire Wallace -  

Massachusetts has been named the state with the best health system performance in 2023, according to data from The Commonwealth Fund.

Health system performance rankings were based on 58 measures of healthcare access, including quality, cost of services and health disparities.  

The states with the best-performing health systems: 

1. Massachusetts 

2. Hawaii 

3. New Hampshire 

4. Rhode Island 

5. Vermont 

6. Connecticut

7. Washington

8. Maryland 

9. (tie) New York 

9. (tie) Pennsylvania

11. (tie) Washington, D.C. 

11. (tie) Minnesota 

13. Oregon 

14. California 

15. Iowa 

16. Maine 

17. New Jersey 

18. Colorado 

19. Utah 

20. Virginia 

21. (tie) Nebraska 

21. (tie) Wisconsin 

23. (tie) Idaho 

23. (tie) Illinois 

25. Delaware 

26. Montana 

27. Michigan

