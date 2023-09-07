The 27 states with the best health systems

Massachusetts has been named the state with the best health system performance in 2023, according to data from The Commonwealth Fund.
Health system performance rankings were based on 58 measures of healthcare access, including quality, cost of services and health disparities.
The states with the best-performing health systems:
1. Massachusetts
2. Hawaii
3. New Hampshire
4. Rhode Island
5. Vermont
6. Connecticut
7. Washington
8. Maryland
9. (tie) New York
9. (tie) Pennsylvania
11. (tie) Washington, D.C.
11. (tie) Minnesota
13. Oregon
14. California
15. Iowa
16. Maine
17. New Jersey
18. Colorado
19. Utah
20. Virginia
21. (tie) Nebraska
21. (tie) Wisconsin
23. (tie) Idaho
23. (tie) Illinois
25. Delaware
26. Montana
27. Michigan