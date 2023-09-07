The 27 states with the best health systems

Massachusetts has been named the state with the best health system performance in 2023, according to data from The Commonwealth Fund.

Health system performance rankings were based on 58 measures of healthcare access, including quality, cost of services and health disparities.

The states with the best-performing health systems:

1. Massachusetts

2. Hawaii

3. New Hampshire

4. Rhode Island

5. Vermont

6. Connecticut

7. Washington

8. Maryland

9. (tie) New York

9. (tie) Pennsylvania

11. (tie) Washington, D.C.

11. (tie) Minnesota

13. Oregon

14. California

15. Iowa

16. Maine

17. New Jersey

18. Colorado

19. Utah

20. Virginia

21. (tie) Nebraska

21. (tie) Wisconsin

23. (tie) Idaho

23. (tie) Illinois

25. Delaware

26. Montana

27. Michigan