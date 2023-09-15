ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 25 best places for physicians to retire in 2023

Claire Wallace -  

Forbes has identified its list of the top 25 places to retire in 2023 after screening more than 800 locales in the U.S. 

The list is based on many different factors, from crime rate to climate change risk to physician availability. 

Other considerations included available leisure offerings like arts, fine dining, water sports and golf. 

Note: Cities are listed in alphabetical order, not ranking order. 

The 25 best places to retire in 2023: 

Annapolis, Md. 

Asheville, N.C. 

Austin, Texas

Bend, Ore. 

Boise, Idaho 

Boone, N.C. 

Boston 

Boulder, Colo. 

Charleston, S.C. 

Eugene, Ore. 

Fayetteville, Ark. 

Flagstaff, Ariz. 

Fort Collins, Colo. 

Hilton Head, S.C. 

Honolulu 

Iowa City, Iowa 

Madison, Wis. 

Pinehurst, N.C. 

Pittsfield, Mass. 

Portland, Me. 

Santa Fe, N.M. 

Seattle 

Traverse City, Mich. 

Tucson, Ariz. 

Walla Walla, Wash.

