The 24 states with the worst health systems

Mississippi has been named the state with the best health system performance in 2023, according to data from The Commonwealth Fund.

Health system performance rankings were based on 58 measures of healthcare access, including quality, cost of services and health disparities.

The states with the worst-performing health systems and their overall rankings:

28. North Dakota

29. South Dakota

30. Kansas

31. Ohio

32. New Mexico

33. North Carolina

34. (tie) Arizona

34. (tie) Indiana

36. Florida

37. South Carolina

38. Missouri

39. Alaska

40. Kentucky

41. Nevada

42. Alabama

43. (tie) Louisiana

43. (tie) Wyoming

45. Georgia

46. Tennessee

47. Arkansas

48. Texas

49. (tie) Oklahoma

49. (tie) West Virginia

51. Mississippi