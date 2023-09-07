ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 24 states with the worst health systems

Claire Wallace -  

Mississippi has been named the state with the best health system performance in 2023, according to data from The Commonwealth Fund.

Health system performance rankings were based on 58 measures of healthcare access, including quality, cost of services and health disparities.  

The states with the worst-performing health systems and their overall rankings: 

28. North Dakota 

29. South Dakota 

30. Kansas 

31. Ohio 

32. New Mexico 

33. North Carolina 

34. (tie) Arizona

34. (tie) Indiana 

36. Florida 

37. South Carolina

38. Missouri 

39. Alaska 

40. Kentucky 

41. Nevada 

42. Alabama 

43. (tie) Louisiana 

43. (tie) Wyoming 

45. Georgia 

46. Tennessee

47. Arkansas 

48. Texas

49. (tie) Oklahoma 

49. (tie) West Virginia 

51. Mississippi

