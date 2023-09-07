The 24 states with the worst health systems

Mississippi has been named the state with the best health system performance in 2023, according to data from The Commonwealth Fund.
Health system performance rankings were based on 58 measures of healthcare access, including quality, cost of services and health disparities.
The states with the worst-performing health systems and their overall rankings:
28. North Dakota
29. South Dakota
30. Kansas
31. Ohio
32. New Mexico
33. North Carolina
34. (tie) Arizona
34. (tie) Indiana
36. Florida
37. South Carolina
38. Missouri
39. Alaska
40. Kentucky
41. Nevada
42. Alabama
43. (tie) Louisiana
43. (tie) Wyoming
45. Georgia
46. Tennessee
47. Arkansas
48. Texas
49. (tie) Oklahoma
49. (tie) West Virginia
51. Mississippi