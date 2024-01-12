The 2 ASCs scoring over 90% on Newsweek's best list

In October, Newsweek released its annual list of the top 550 ASCs in the U.S. for 2024, assigning each facility with a percentage-based score out of 100.

The percentage-based quality score is based on a national online survey and quality metrics data that measures recommendations, quality and key performance indicators, and COVID-19 safety measures.

Of the 550 ASCs featured on the list, only two facilities earned a score of above 90%. Both facilities are located in California.

The top two facilities include Beverly Hills-based Cedars Sinai-90210 Surgery Medical Center and Los Angeles-based UCLA Health-Westwood ASC, which earned scores of 94.12% and 90.76%, respectively.

On last year's list, Cedars Sinai's facility was the only ASC that scored above 90%.