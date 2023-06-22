The 15 top ASCs in New York for 2023

Newsweek recently released its annual list of the top 510 ASCs nationwide.

The rankings, compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista, are based on a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals from August to September, along with analysis of performance data from more than 5,000 ASCs.

Here are the top 15 ASCs in New York for 2023:

1. Gramercy Surgery Center-New York (New York City)

2. Gramercy Surgery Center-Queens (New York City)

3. Brighton Surgery Center (Rochester)

4. East Side Endoscopy (New York City)

5. Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)

6. Manhattan Surgery Center (New York City)

7. Manhattan Endoscopy (New York City)

8. Brooklyn Surgery Center (New York City)

9. Advanced Endoscopy Center-Bronx (New York City)

10. NYU Langone Health-Outpatient Surgery Center (New York City)

11. Northwell Health-Endoscopy Center of Long Island (Garden City)

12. Digestive Disease Center of CNY (Liverpool)

13. Upstate Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgery Center (East Syracuse)

14. Northwell Health-Lynbrook Surgery Center

15. Endoscopy Center of Central New York (Fayetteville)