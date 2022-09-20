The 15 most expensive medical schools in US News' top 100

Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is the most expensive medical school on U.S. News & World Report's list of the top 100 medical schools for primary care in 2023, costing students $68,788 per year.

The 15 most expensive medical schools and their rankings:

Note: Six schools tied for 36th and two schools tied for 43rd.

71. Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland): $68,788

36. Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.): $67,532

52. University of Southern California (Los Angeles): $67,472

75. Columbia University (New York City): $66,816

36. Boston University: $66,702

45. Tufts University (Boston): $66,354

9. Harvard University (Boston): $66,284

68. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $66,160

14. Brown University (Providence, R.I.): $66,110

43. Northwestern University (Chicago): $66,096

56. Washington University St. Louis: $65,001

26. University of Rochester (New York): $64,000

78. George Washington University (Washington, D.C.): $63,920

30. Stanford (Calif.) University: $63,747

43. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.): $63,610