ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 14 medical careers with the highest student loan debt

Claire Wallace -  

Oral surgeons have the highest average amount of student loan debt, according to a 2023 report from personal banking and finance company SoFi.

SoFi identified the 16 professional specialties with the highest average student loan debt, with 14 of the careers being in healthcare. 

The 14 medical careers with the highest average student loan debt:

1. Orthodontist: $560,000

2. Endodontist: $533,000

3. Oral surgeon: $500,000+ 

4. Dentist: $304,824 

5. Osteopath: $247,218 

6. Radiologist: $241,600

7. OB-GYN: $241,600

8. Anesthesiologist: $241,600

9. Physician: $205,037 

10. Pharmacist: $170,444 

11. Physical therapist: $116,183 

12. Physician assistant: $112,500 

13. Registered nurse: $47,321

14. Occupational therapist: Unavailable

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast