The 14 medical careers with the highest student loan debt

Oral surgeons have the highest average amount of student loan debt, according to a 2023 report from personal banking and finance company SoFi.

SoFi identified the 16 professional specialties with the highest average student loan debt, with 14 of the careers being in healthcare.

The 14 medical careers with the highest average student loan debt:

1. Orthodontist: $560,000

2. Endodontist: $533,000

3. Oral surgeon: $500,000+

4. Dentist: $304,824

5. Osteopath: $247,218

6. Radiologist: $241,600

7. OB-GYN: $241,600

8. Anesthesiologist: $241,600

9. Physician: $205,037

10. Pharmacist: $170,444

11. Physical therapist: $116,183

12. Physician assistant: $112,500

13. Registered nurse: $47,321

14. Occupational therapist: Unavailable