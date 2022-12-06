ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 12 best ASCs of 2022, per Leapfrog

Claire Wallace -  

Twelve ASCs have been named the best of 2022 by patient safety reporter Leapfrog. The award is based on key factors including infection rates and error prevention.

Top ASCs of 2022: 

Connecticut 

HHC Hartford Surgery Center 

Glastonbury Surgery Center 

Lighthouse Surgery Center (Hartford) 

Florida 

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami 

Baptist Health Surgery Center-Plantation 

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs 

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach 

Nevada 

Reno Orthopedic Surgery Center 

North Carolina 

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)

Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (Charlotte)

Pennsylvania

St. Luke's Endoscopy Center-Buxmont (Sellersville)

Tennessee 

Knoxville Orthopedic Surgery Center

