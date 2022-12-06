The 12 best ASCs of 2022, per Leapfrog

Twelve ASCs have been named the best of 2022 by patient safety reporter Leapfrog. The award is based on key factors including infection rates and error prevention.

Read more about Leapfrog's methodology here.

Top ASCs of 2022:

Connecticut

HHC Hartford Surgery Center

Glastonbury Surgery Center

Lighthouse Surgery Center (Hartford)

Florida

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami

Baptist Health Surgery Center-Plantation

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach

Nevada

Reno Orthopedic Surgery Center

North Carolina

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)

Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (Charlotte)

Pennsylvania

St. Luke's Endoscopy Center-Buxmont (Sellersville)

Tennessee

Knoxville Orthopedic Surgery Center