The 12 best ASCs of 2022, per Leapfrog

Twelve ASCs have been named the best of 2022 by patient safety reporter Leapfrog. The award is based on key factors including infection rates and error prevention.
Top ASCs of 2022:
Connecticut
HHC Hartford Surgery Center
Glastonbury Surgery Center
Lighthouse Surgery Center (Hartford)
Florida
Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami
Baptist Health Surgery Center-Plantation
Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach
Nevada
Reno Orthopedic Surgery Center
North Carolina
Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)
Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (Charlotte)
Pennsylvania
St. Luke's Endoscopy Center-Buxmont (Sellersville)
Tennessee
Knoxville Orthopedic Surgery Center