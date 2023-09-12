Wyoming is home to more billionaires than any other U.S. state, with 3.47 billionaires for every 1 million people, according to a Sept. 12 report sent to Becker's based on research conducted by the Digital Project Manager.

The company analyzed data on the top 100 richest people from the U.S., what states they are from and the population of each state to establish which states are home to the most wealthy people.

Here are the 10 states producing the most billionaires and the number of billionaire residents per every 1 million people:

1. Wyoming: 3.47

2. Hawaii: 2.06

3. Nevada: 1.29

4. Oklahoma: 0.76

5. New Hampshire: 0.73

6. New York: 0.69

7. Arkansas: 0.66

8. Connecticut: 0.56

9. California: 0.54

10. Washington: 0.51