The 10 highest-paying states for women in STEM

New Jersey has been named the highest-paying state for women working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics professions, according to data from bioconvergence company Cytena.

Cytena looked at STEM wage data and the gender pay gap in each state to determine the top-paying states for women, according to an April 1 press release sent to Becker's.

The top 10 paying states for women in STEM:

1. New Jersey

2. Alaska

3. Wisconsin

4. New Mexico

5. Oregon

6. Massachusttes

7. North Dakota

8. Nevada

9. Vermont

10. Minnesota





