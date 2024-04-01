ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 10 highest-paying states for women in STEM

Claire Wallace -  

New Jersey has been named the highest-paying state for women working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics professions, according to data from bioconvergence company Cytena. 

Cytena looked at STEM wage data and the gender pay gap in each state to determine the top-paying states for women, according to an April 1 press release sent to Becker's. 

The top 10 paying states for women in STEM: 

1. New Jersey 

2. Alaska 

3. Wisconsin 

4. New Mexico 

5. Oregon 

6. Massachusttes 

7. North Dakota 

8. Nevada 

9. Vermont 

10. Minnesota 



Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast