Certified registered nurse anesthetists earn $284,772 per year in New Jersey — 12 percent more than the national average — according to career website ZipRecruiter.
The site compiles salary data, which was updated Sept. 11, from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.
The average annual salary for CRNAs in the U.S. is $255,078. In Florida, the lowest-paying state, they earn an average of $187,158 — 27 percent below the national average.
Here are the 10 highest-paying states for CRNAs, along with their average annual salaries:
1. New Jersey ($284,772)
2. Wisconsin ($281,757)
3. Nevada (273,173)
4. Massachusetts (271,601)
5. Minnesota ($270,199)
6. Oregon ($268,259)
7. Hawaii ($264,320)
8. Washington ($261,588)
9. New York ($260,159)
10. Iowa ($258,682)