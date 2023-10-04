Certified registered nurse anesthetists earn $284,772 per year in New Jersey — 12 percent more than the national average — according to career website ZipRecruiter.

The site compiles salary data, which was updated Sept. 11, from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.

The average annual salary for CRNAs in the U.S. is $255,078. In Florida, the lowest-paying state, they earn an average of $187,158 — 27 percent below the national average.

Here are the 10 highest-paying states for CRNAs, along with their average annual salaries:

1. New Jersey ($284,772)

2. Wisconsin ($281,757)

3. Nevada (273,173)

4. Massachusetts (271,601)

5. Minnesota ($270,199)

6. Oregon ($268,259)

7. Hawaii ($264,320)

8. Washington ($261,588)

9. New York ($260,159)

10. Iowa ($258,682)