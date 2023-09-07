The 10 fastest-growing healthcare jobs

The number of nurse practitioners is expected to increase 44.5 percent by 2032, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

There were 266,300 working nurse practitioners in 2022. That number is projected to hit 384,900 by 2032 — an increase of 118,600 providers.

Here are the 10 medical jobs expected to grow the most by 2032, along with their projected percent increase:

1. Nurse practitioners (44.5 percent)

2. Physician assistants (26.5 percent)

3. Speech-language pathologists (19.3 percent)

4. Physical therapists (15.1 percent)

5. Diagnostic medical sonographers (14.3 percent)

6. Therapists (14.2 percent)

7. Ophthalmic medical technicians (12.7 percent)

8. Respiratory therapists (12.5 percent)

9. Occupational therapists (11.5 percent)

10. Audiologists (10.6 percent)